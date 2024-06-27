Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 340,714

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
655 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Empire - September 14, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

