Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 340,714
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7400 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
655 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
