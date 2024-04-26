Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,707

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1839 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the RND auction for RUB 35,000,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5479 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3231 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1839 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

