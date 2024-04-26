Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1839 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the RND auction for RUB 35,000,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2017.

