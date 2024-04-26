Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,707
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1839 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the RND auction for RUB 35,000,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5479 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF64
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1839 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
