Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 151,429

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 17100 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF30 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1839 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1839 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search