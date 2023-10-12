Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1839 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 151,429
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1839 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 17100 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF30 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
