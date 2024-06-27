Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Big bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Big bow

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" Big bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" Big bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,030,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Big bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the RND auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Search