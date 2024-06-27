Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1839 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Big bow (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Big bow
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,030,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Big bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the RND auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1839 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
