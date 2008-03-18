Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1839 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 56,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition VF (2)