Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,707
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1839 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 56,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
