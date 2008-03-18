Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,707

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1839 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 56,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
59986 $
Price in auction currency 56000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1839 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1839 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

