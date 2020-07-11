1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) RB (3) Service NGC (3)