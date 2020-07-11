Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MS67 (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1198 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

