Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1839 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1198 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1839 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
