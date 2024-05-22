Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field". Short rays overhead (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Short rays overhead

Obverse 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" Short rays overhead - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" Short rays overhead - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Roubles
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" with mark Н. CUBE F.. Short rays overhead. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
15895 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Rauch - November 18, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

