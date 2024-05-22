Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field". Short rays overhead (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Short rays overhead
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 1/2 Roubles
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" with mark Н. CUBE F.. Short rays overhead. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
15895 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
