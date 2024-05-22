1 1/2 Roubles 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field". Short rays overhead (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 1/2 Roubles 1839 "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field" with mark Н. CUBE F.. Short rays overhead. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

