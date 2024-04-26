Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1839 with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
2882 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
2445 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
