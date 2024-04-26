Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1839 with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
2882 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
2445 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1839 ЕМ НА at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1839 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search