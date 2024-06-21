Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1842 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 145,578
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1842 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
20466 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1282 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
