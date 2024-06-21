3 Roubles 1842 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1842 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) AU (27) XF (58) VF (40) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (6) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (5) XF45 (7) XF40 (9) VF35 (2) VF30 (5) VF25 (3) DETAILS (8) Service PCGS (17) RNGA (3) ННР (5) NGC (18)

Seller All companies

Alexander (17)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

BAC (8)

Baldwin's (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (11)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (11)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Jean ELSEN (1)

JMPG (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (13)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzenonline (3)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma (1)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (9)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (6)

Varesi (3)

WAG (1)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (2)