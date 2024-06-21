Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1842 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 145,578

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1842 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
20466 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1282 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
To auction

