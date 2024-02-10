Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1832 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 65,746
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1832 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2079 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2024 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Selling price
