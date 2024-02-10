Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1832 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 65,746

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1832 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (11)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2079 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2024 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Status International - October 16, 2020
Seller Status International
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1832 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 3 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search