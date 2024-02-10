3 Roubles 1832 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1832 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (19) AU (11) XF (21) VF (27) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (5) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (2) PL (1) Service RNGA (5) ННР (2) PCGS (10) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (7)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (11)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Künker (8)

Leu (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (4)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Status International (3)

UBS (1)

WCN (2)

Знак (1)