3 Roubles 1844 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 214,504
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
