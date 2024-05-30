Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1844 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 214,504

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

