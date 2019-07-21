Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1840 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 3921 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 23,000,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Auction World (1)
