Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1840 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 3921 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 23,000,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2019.

Russia 3 Roubles 1840 СПБ at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
213582 $
Price in auction currency 23000000 JPY
Russia 3 Roubles 1840 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Category
Year
