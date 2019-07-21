3 Roubles 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1840 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 3921 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 23,000,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2019.

