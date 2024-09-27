Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1840

Golden coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 MW
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 MW
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 MW
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 42

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ
Average price 31000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 НГ
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW Narrow tail
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 286
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW Fan tail
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW
10 Groszy 1840 MW
Average price 55 $
Sales
1 738
Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 WW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 WW
10 Groszy 1840 WW Mint mark "WW"
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW
10 Groszy 1840 MW Gold
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW
5 Groszy 1840 MW
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 271
Obverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW
5 Groszy 1840 MW Gold. Restrike
Average price 40000 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
Average price 100 $
Sales
2 199
Obverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail Restrike
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Grosze 1840 WW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1840 WW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1840 WW Fan tail Mint mark "WW"
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW
1 Grosz 1840 MW
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW
1 Grosz 1840 MW Restrike
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 5

Pattern coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern Small eagle
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern Ring of dots
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern Without wreath
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern With wreath
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern With wreath
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern With wreath
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ" Large eagle
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ" Small eagle
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ" Large eagle
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ" Small eagle
Average price
Sales
0 1

Platinum coins

Obverse 12 Roubles 1840 СПБ
Reverse 12 Roubles 1840 СПБ
12 Roubles 1840 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Roubles 1840 СПБ
Reverse 6 Roubles 1840 СПБ
6 Roubles 1840 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Roubles 1840 СПБ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1840 СПБ
3 Roubles 1840 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 2

Golden coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ
5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ
Average price 810 $
Sales
1 155
Obverse 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ
5 Roubles 1840 СПБ АЧ Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1832
Reverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1832
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1832 Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 11 feathers
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 393
Obverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 9 feathers
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Special edge
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1844
Reverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1844
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1844
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Reverse Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 106
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843 Small bow
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843 Big bow
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1842
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1842
10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1842
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1844
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1844
5 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1844
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 41

Copper coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 96
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram. "EM" small
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Restrike
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ
3 Kopeks 1840 СМ
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ
3 Kopeks 1840 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ
3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ
3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram. "EM" small
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 41
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary. "ЕМ" big
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Restrike
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ
2 Kopeks 1840 СМ
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ
2 Kopeks 1840 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ
2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СП
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СП
2 Kopeks 1840 СП
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ
2 Kopeks 1840 СПМ Restrike
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
Average price 470 $
Sales
1 166
Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ Restrike
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 СМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 СМ
1 Kopek 1840 СМ
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 65
Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 СМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 СМ
1 Kopek 1840 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ
1 Kopek 1840 СПМ
Average price 65 $
Sales
1 123
Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ
1 Kopek 1840 СПМ Restrike
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
Average price 160 $
Sales
2 115
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ Restrike
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ
1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ
Average price 50 $
Sales
1 200
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ
1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ Restrike
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ
1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ
1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
Average price 140 $
Sales
2 120
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ Restrike
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ
1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ
1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ
1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 138
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ
1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ Restrike
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 1

Pattern coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern
3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern
3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern Restrike
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 Pattern
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 Pattern
3 Kopeks 1840 Pattern Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price 9600 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern
2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern
2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Pattern Restrike
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 Pattern
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 Pattern
2 Kopeks 1840 Pattern Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern
1 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern
1 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern Restrike
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 Pattern
Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 Pattern
1 Kopek 1840 Pattern Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern
1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern
1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ Pattern Restrike
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 Pattern
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 Pattern
1/2 Kopek 1840 Pattern Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 Pattern
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 Pattern
1/4 Kopek 1840 Pattern
Average price 8800 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 Pattern
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 Pattern
1/4 Kopek 1840 Pattern Restrike
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 5
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search