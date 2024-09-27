Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1840
Golden coins (Russian protectorate)
Silver coins (Russian protectorate)
Copper coins (Russian protectorate)
Pattern coins (Russian protectorate)
Platinum coins
Golden coins (Nicholas I)
Silver coins (Nicholas I)
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 11 feathers
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 393
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 9 feathers
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 7
Copper coins (Nicholas I)
Pattern coins (Nicholas I)
