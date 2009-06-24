1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 6555 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

