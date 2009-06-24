Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Baldwin’s

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 6555 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search