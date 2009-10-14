1 Kopek 1840 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6293 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1)