Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition SP66 BN PCGS
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
4080 $
Price in auction currency 4080 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition MS62
Selling price
