Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (7) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) SP66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) RB (2) BN (4) PL (1) Service PCGS (2) RNGA (1) NGC (3)