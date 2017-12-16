Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition SP66 BN PCGS
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
4080 $
Price in auction currency 4080 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rauch - September 20, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
