2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

