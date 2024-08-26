Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
