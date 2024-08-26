Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

