2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,347,400
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 10223 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date July 25, 2018
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 30, 2018
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
