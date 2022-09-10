Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram "ЕМ" big - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram "ЕМ" big - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,347,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "ЕМ" big. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 10223 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MS67 - July 25, 2018
Seller MS67
Date July 25, 2018
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 30, 2018
Seller MS67
Date May 30, 2018
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

