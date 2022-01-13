3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (8) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) BN (3) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)