3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Embellished monogram. "EM" small
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,250,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
