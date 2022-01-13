Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Embellished monogram. "EM" small

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram "EM" small - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Embellished monogram "EM" small - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,250,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Embellished monogram. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date August 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

