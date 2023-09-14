Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 190,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search