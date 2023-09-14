Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 190,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

