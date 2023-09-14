10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

