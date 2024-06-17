Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,133,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4545 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,288. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

