Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,133,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4545 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,288. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
