Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5117 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Künker (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search