1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5117 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) SP62 (3) BN (2) Service PCGS (4)