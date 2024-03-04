Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5117 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search