Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25545 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2847 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
