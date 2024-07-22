Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25545 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2847 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search