Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 857,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25342 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 4123 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 18 GBP
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF25 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search