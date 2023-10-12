Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 857,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25342 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 4123 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 18 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF25 BN
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
