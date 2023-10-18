Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 604,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction AURORA - March 9, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1839-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

