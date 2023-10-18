Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 604,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (3)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1839-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search