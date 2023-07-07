Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - January 22, 2010
Seller Empire
Date January 22, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search