Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date January 22, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search