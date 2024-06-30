Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
