Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

