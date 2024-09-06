Pattern 1 Kopek 1840. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

