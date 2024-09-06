Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1840. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
