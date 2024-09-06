Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1840. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
3882 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF63 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

