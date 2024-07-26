Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

