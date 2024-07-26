Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (30)
- AURORA (21)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (11)
- Empire (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (33)
- Katz (12)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- MUNZE (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (27)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (2)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (5)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search