1/2 Kopek 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

