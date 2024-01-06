Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 190,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 71,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 71000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

