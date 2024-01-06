Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 190,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 71,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 71000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
