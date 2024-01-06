10 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 71,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition AU (7) XF (5) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1)