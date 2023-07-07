Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
956 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 10, 2010
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
