Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
956 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - November 29, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - December 10, 2010
Seller Empire
Date December 10, 2010
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - April 16, 2010
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2010
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search