2 Kopeks 1840 СП (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СП. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 39,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (2)