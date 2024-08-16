Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1840 СП (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СП. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 39,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search