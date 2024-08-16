Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1840 СП (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СП - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СП - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СП. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 39,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СП at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СП at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 11556 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СП at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СП at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СП at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
39500 $
Price in auction currency 39500 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search