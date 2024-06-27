Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,568,686
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
