Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,568,686

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

