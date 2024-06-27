1/2 Kopek 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (35) XF (15) VF (5) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (9) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (2) BN (25) Service RNGA (9) NGC (13) CGC (2) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (3)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (4)

MS67 (9)

MUNZE (4)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (23)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (13)

SINCONA (1)