Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,992,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

