1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (27) XF (30) VF (15) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (8) MS61 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (4) XF40 (6) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) RB (2) BN (17) Service NGC (10) ННР (3) CGC (1) RNGA (3) PCGS (4)

