Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,992,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
