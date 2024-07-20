Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,778,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 570,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
