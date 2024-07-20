Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1840 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,778,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 570,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
