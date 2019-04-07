Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

