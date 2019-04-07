Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition SP63 RD PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
