Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition SP63 RD PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

