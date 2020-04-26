Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
4877 $
Price in auction currency 440000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
3511 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
