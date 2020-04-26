Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) PF63 (1) RB (1) BN (5) PL (1) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1)