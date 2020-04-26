Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
4877 $
Price in auction currency 440000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
3511 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 СПБ (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
