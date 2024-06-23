Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 734. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (6)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (22)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (13)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (4)
- Numisbalt (13)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (7)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (16)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search