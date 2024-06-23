Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 734. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

