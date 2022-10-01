Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24923 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,758. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
1112 $
Price in auction currency 1025 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
997 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PR64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search