3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24923 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,758. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) SP61 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (4)