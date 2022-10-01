Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24923 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,758. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
1112 $
Price in auction currency 1025 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
997 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PR64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
