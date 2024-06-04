Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
