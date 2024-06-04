Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1840 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1840 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (8)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
