Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Tail of 11 feathers
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,627,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (393) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Tail of 11 feathers. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
123 ... 19
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
