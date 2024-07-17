Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Tail of 11 feathers

Obverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 11 feathers - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 11 feathers - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,627,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Tail of 11 feathers. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

