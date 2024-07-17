Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1840 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Tail of 11 feathers. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

