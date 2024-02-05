Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
