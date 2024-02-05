Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search