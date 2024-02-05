1/4 Kopek 1840 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)