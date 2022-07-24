Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary "EM" small - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary "EM" small - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,250,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - October 23, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

