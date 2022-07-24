Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,250,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search