3 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)