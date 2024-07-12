Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 960,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1840 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 181 EUR
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1840 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

