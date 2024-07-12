Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1840 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.

