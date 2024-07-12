Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 960,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1840 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1840 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
