1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8423 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (1)