Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8423 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СПМ at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

