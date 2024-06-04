Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary "EM" small - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary "EM" small - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,347,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25372 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (5)
  • BAC (14)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search