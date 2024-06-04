Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1840 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,347,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. "EM" small. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25372 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
