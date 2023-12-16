Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,929,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24714 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1840 СМ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price

