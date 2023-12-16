Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,929,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24714 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
