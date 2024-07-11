1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 7148 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (30) XF (34) VF (24) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (6) VF35 (4) VF30 (9) VF25 (1) F12 (1) RB (3) BN (15) Service ННР (5) NGC (10) RNGA (1) PCGS (2)

