Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,999,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 7148 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
