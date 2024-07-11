Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,999,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1840 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 7148 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (21)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (26)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (11)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1840 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search