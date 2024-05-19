Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,572,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

