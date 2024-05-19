Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,572,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
