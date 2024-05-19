1/4 Kopek 1840 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1840 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

