Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Small bow
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,075,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
