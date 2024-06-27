Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843". Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Small bow

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" Small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" Small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,075,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1840 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1840 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1840 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search